|
25.03.2024 08:35:00
Forget the "Magnificent Seven." Here Are 2 Unbelievably Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist.
The Magnificent Seven are some of the most dominant and profitable businesses in the world. But these stocks command high valuations and multitrillion-dollar market caps. Investors looking for tomorrow's standout performers should look for more reasonably valued companies.Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) are two leading tech companies that are starting to see improving growth. Importantly, these two stocks trade at bargain price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios that could lead to superior returns over the next few years. Let's find out more about them.Micron is a leading supplier of memory and solid-state storage solutions and is seeing a strong rebound in revenue and earnings. Investors anticipate a recovery, which helped push the stock up 91% over the last year. But the stock still trades at a low forward P/E that undervalues the tremendous demand starting to come from AI servers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart in die Verkürzte Karwoche: ATX leichter -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt gibt zum Wochenstart etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erreicht ein neues Rekordhoch. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Verluste.