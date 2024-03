Forget the "Magnificent Seven," Here's Why You Should Buy Qualcomm Instead

Amid the focus on artificial intelligence (AI), numerous investors have turned to "Magnificent Seven" stocks like Nvidia. Indeed, all seven of those stocks utilize the technology, which has likely contributed to rising share prices.That does not mean investors should forget chip stock Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM). The smartphone chipset maker leads the way in 5G chips and is diversifying its revenue base into other areas, including areas that will rely on AI.Qualcomm's stock suffered amid sluggish smartphone sales. However, the stock is up 60% from its October low, and given the company's importance in the tech market, now might be the time to consider the stock. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel