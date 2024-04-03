|
03.04.2024 14:30:00
Forget the "Magnificent Seven." Instead, Look at the "Fab Four."
After enduring a lengthy bear market, technology stocks came roaring back last year, led by the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks. These industry leaders were among the top gainers in the Nasdaq Composite in 2023, helping lift the tech-heavy index out of the doldrums, with the group generating gains of more than 111%, on average.Here's how members performed in 2023:However, the onset of 2024 changed the paradigm of the group, and the performances of some stocks are beginning to diverge. In fact, a report in The Wall Street Journal suggests the Magnificent Seven "is now the Fab Four," made up of a subset of the original septet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!