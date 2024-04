Forget the "Magnificent Seven." Instead, Look at the "Fab Four."

After enduring a lengthy bear market, technology stocks came roaring back last year, led by the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks. These industry leaders were among the top gainers in the Nasdaq Composite in 2023, helping lift the tech-heavy index out of the doldrums, with the group generating gains of more than 111%, on average.Here's how members performed in 2023:However, the onset of 2024 changed the paradigm of the group, and the performances of some stocks are beginning to diverge. In fact, a report in The Wall Street Journal suggests the Magnificent Seven "is now the Fab Four," made up of a subset of the original septet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel