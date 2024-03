Forget the "Magnificent Seven": This ETF Is a Better Choice for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Era

There's no question about it. The "Magnificent Seven" dominated the stock market in 2023.An evenly divided basket of the group of elite tech stocks that includes Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Tesla would have jumped an incredible 111% last year, and every one of those stocks gained at least 48% in 2023.However, this year, this group of elite tech stocks suddenly doesn't look so magnificent. As the following chart shows, the performance of most of these seven stocks is more middling so far this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel