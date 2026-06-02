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02.06.2026 15:30:00
Forget the "Magnificent Seven." This Financial Stock Could Be the Better Long-Term Bet.
The "Magnificent Seven" have been all the rage in the stock market for several years now. For those unfamiliar with the term, the Magnificent Seven stocks include Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Tesla. These companies are worth trillions of dollars, and have their nose in almost every major industry across the modern technology sector, from smartphones to data centers.These stocks have carried the broader market for a while now, but nothing lasts forever. At some point, companies become too large to continue growing so easily. It could be wise to move on and look elsewhere for stocks that can help carry a portfolio over the coming years. One sizzling candidate is financial stock American Express (NYSE: AXP).Most investors know American Express stock for its premium credit cards, but its closed-loop business model includes its own payment network and lending, which together complete the credit card ecosystem. American Express has been around for decades, but here's why it should grab your attention now and moving forward.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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