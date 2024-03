Forget the Magnificent Seven Stocks: 1 Magnificent Cryptocurrency Could Soar 635% in 5 Years, According to a Wall Street Analyst

The so-called Magnificent Seven have been fantastic investments during the past five years, with all seven stocks outperforming the broader market. In fact, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) returned 97% during that period, every member of the Magnificent Seven at least doubled in value, and four more than tripled, as detailed below.The Magnificent Seven could continue to beat the market during the next five years. However, investors should still explore opportunities beyond those megacap companies. Diversification can reduce risk by spreading money across a greater number of assets and asset classes.In particular, investors comfortable with volatility should consider Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The cryptocurrency returned 1,520% during the past five years, outperforming virtually every other asset class on the planet, including gold, commodities, real estate, bonds, equities, and emerging market equities, according to Ark Invest. Bitcoin also outperformed every member of the Magnificent Seven except Nvidia during that time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel