25.07.2024 12:00:00
Forget the Nasdaq -- Buy This Magnificent ETF Instead
Semiconductor giant Nvidia was recently up 155% year to date, and server-and-storage specialist Super Micro Computer was up 208%. We'd all love to have picked these stocks for our portfolios -- ideally long ago. But most of us are not savvy stock pickers, and even if we are, big wins are not guaranteed. Many growth stocks that we might pursue will end up disappointing us.An excellent alternative is a low-fee, broad-market index fund, such as one that tracks the S&P 500 index. Many people might also consider a fund focused on the Nasdaq stock market, because the Nasdaq is home to lots of great growth companies, such as Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. Go ahead and consider such funds, but consider this magnificent ETF, too: the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VOOG). Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
