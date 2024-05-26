|
26.05.2024 12:10:00
Forget the Nasdaq 100, Buy This ETF Instead
At first glance, it may seem unwise to speak negatively of the Nasdaq 100 and its corresponding exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ). Considering that $100,000 invested 20 years ago is now worth about $1.3 million, it has obviously served as an excellent investment vehicle.However, one segment of tech has stood out for its performance: semiconductors. Despite a relatively high level of volatility, chips have powered the tech industry, taking tech returns considerably higher. Thus, instead of investing in the Nasdaq 100 through the Invesco QQQ Trust, one might want to consider a certain semiconductor ETF that may bring higher returns.This fast-growing investment is the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
