|
20.08.2022 16:00:00
Forget the Nasdaq Bull Market. These 3 High-Yield Stocks Still Look Cheap.
After steadily declining for what seemed like forever, the Nasdaq Composite index has been in rally mode for the last two months. It recently rebounded more than 20% from its bottom, entering a new bull market. While the Nasdaq is still more than 19% below its recent peak, it seems like the worst of the stock market sell-off might be in the rearview mirror. Despite the recent rally, some stocks are still really cheap. Because of that, their dividend yields remain high. Three stocks our contributors believe offer a compelling combination of income and value these days are Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Stanley Black & Decker): Most industrial companies are weighted toward business customers, but Stanley Black & Decker is different. The company makes tools, many of which get sold in hardware stores. Thus, the company has a lot of "short cycle" exposure because consumers tend to react more quickly than businesses to economic downturns. Stanley Black & Decker is indeed seeing a material fall-off in consumer demand, putting pressure on its profitability.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!