08.05.2024 13:01:00
Forget the New Dividend. Here's Why I'm Buying Alphabet Stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) became the latest tech company to announce a dividend. For shareholders on record June 10, Alphabet will pay a $0.20-per-share dividend, which is around a 0.5% yield when that dividend is annualized. While some investors are thrilled about this announcement, it's a moot point for me. Instead, I'm looking at how strong Alphabet's business looked in Q1 and realizing that Alphabet is still a growth stock to be reckoned with.At face value, Alphabet's Q1 was awesome. Revenue rose 15% year over year to $80.5 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) rose 62% to $1.89. But when you break it down, there were some even more impressive results hidden within those figures.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
