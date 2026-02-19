Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
19.02.2026 23:47:00
Forget the Noise: Here's Why I'm Still Bullish on AI Stocks for 2026
It would be easy to throw in the towel on artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Not only have they (as a group) gone nowhere since October 2025, several of the technology industry's stalwarts, including Microsoft and Oracle, have been struggling since reporting last quarter's earnings. Investors are starting to wonder if these companies will ever be able to justify the massive investments they're making in AI.And this concern isn't without its merits. A survey performed by PwC earlier this year indicates that over half the world's corporate CEOs haven't yet seen any measurable benefit to utilizing Ai, while a study done by MIT suggests that, as of last year, 95% of generative AI projects didn't provide any net return on the investment. Not good.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
