Quantum Aktie

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

26.02.2026 19:07:57

Forget the Quantum Hype Cycle: IonQ's Earnings Just Proved the Business Is Real

IonQ's (NYSE: IONQ) stock surged nearly 20% on Feb. 26 after the quantum computing company posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Its revenue surged 429% year over year to $61.9 million, beating analysts' expectations by $21.5 million. Its adjusted net loss widened from $0.15 to $0.20 per share, but still cleared the consensus forecast by three cents.For the full year, IonQ's revenue rose 202% to $130 million, marking an acceleration from its 95% growth in 2024 and 98% growth in 2023. But its adjusted net loss widened from $0.50 to $0.60 per share, while its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turned redder, from negative $105.7 million to negative $186.8 million. IonQ's business is growing like a weed, which counters the notion that the quantum market is in a bubble, but should you buy its stock right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
