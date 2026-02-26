Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
26.02.2026 19:07:57
Forget the Quantum Hype Cycle: IonQ's Earnings Just Proved the Business Is Real
IonQ's (NYSE: IONQ) stock surged nearly 20% on Feb. 26 after the quantum computing company posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Its revenue surged 429% year over year to $61.9 million, beating analysts' expectations by $21.5 million. Its adjusted net loss widened from $0.15 to $0.20 per share, but still cleared the consensus forecast by three cents.For the full year, IonQ's revenue rose 202% to $130 million, marking an acceleration from its 95% growth in 2024 and 98% growth in 2023. But its adjusted net loss widened from $0.50 to $0.60 per share, while its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turned redder, from negative $105.7 million to negative $186.8 million. IonQ's business is growing like a weed, which counters the notion that the quantum market is in a bubble, but should you buy its stock right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.
Analysen zu Quantum Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.