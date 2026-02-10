Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
10.02.2026 22:17:00
Forget the Sell-Off: These 3 AI Stocks Are Still the Best Buys for 2026
For some, the recent tech sell-off is just the start of a much-needed correction, or more pessimistically, even the beginning of a longer burst in the AI bubble. Other investors, however, are a bit more optimistic about the recent downturn and instead see an opportunity to buy great companies at a fair price.The next phase of AI is here, and it's all about implementing real-world use cases. This is where hype ends and AI inference begins. A few AI stocks remain excellent buys in 2026. Each maintains a competitive advantage, strong revenue growth, and isn't completely overpriced. Let's have a look at the top three.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!