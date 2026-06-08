Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.06.2026 09:27:00
Forget the SpaceX IPO: 3 AI Space Stocks to Buy and Hold Instead
The SpaceX IPO is days away.The popular space company is planning to go public on June 12 at a share price of $135 and a valuation of $1.77 trillion. The ticker symbol will be SPCX, trading on the Nasdaq Global Markets exchange.SpaceX generated $18.7 billion of revenue in 2025, so the company's valuation is a big talking point, as it will premiere at about 95 times sales. Morningstar recently valued SpaceX at less than half that ($780 billion).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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