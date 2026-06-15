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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.06.2026 20:26:08
Forget the SpaceX IPO: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), the aerospace and AI company founded by Elon Musk, went public at $135 per share on June 12. It opened at $150 and now trades at $180, giving it a market cap of $2.1 trillion and making it the world's sixth-most-valuable company.But at that valuation, SpaceX trades at 113 times its 2025 revenue of $18.7 billion. It's also unprofitable, since the losses at its space division and newly integrated AI division (which includes xAI and X) are completely erasing Starlink's profits. Therefore, I wouldn't touch SpaceX's stock until the hype dies down and it cools to more reasonable valuations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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