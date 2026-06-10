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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.06.2026 17:30:00
Forget the SpaceX IPO. This Stock Is a Better Bet for Long-Term Investors.
The SpaceX initial public offering is now just days away. You may be thinking about buying a stake in this well-touted stock once it begins trading, in fact, or perhaps you're even hoping to participate directly in the initial placement.If you're a risk-tolerant long-term investor, though, there may be a better bet. Rather than jumping into a newly minted ticker that's at least as likely to be lower as it is to be higher within a few weeks, consider stepping into a position in Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) while the stock's cooled off a bit from its red-hot rally earlier this year.Never heard of it? Don't worry if you haven't. It's not a household name. And, with a market cap of only a little over $70 billion, it's not exactly a company that the financial media prioritizes either. Buried treasure often comes in small packages, though.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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