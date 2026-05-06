Redwire Aktie
WKN DE: A3D013 / ISIN: US75776W1036
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06.05.2026 20:34:34
Forget the SpaceX IPO. Thursday Is Space Earnings Day for Space Stocks BlackSky, Redwire, and Rocket Lab
Everyone seems to be excited about the upcoming SpaceX IPO. Valued at a rumored $1.75 trillion, the initial public offering of Elon Musk's space company -- with social media platform X and artificial intelligence company xAI thrown in for good measure -- promises to be the biggest IPO in history.But here's the thing: The SpaceX IPO won't happen till at least one month from now, and probably two or three months in the future. No one knows the official IPO date just yet. Meanwhile, three other space companies that you can already buy right now are gearing up to report their latest earnings.Over the next 24 hours, investors will get the latest earnings news from BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY), Redwire (NYSE: RDW), and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). Here's what you need to know about each.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Redwire Corp Registered Shs
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Redwire legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Redwire stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)