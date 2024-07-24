|
24.07.2024 12:15:00
Forget the Stock Split: 2 Better Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock Right Now
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a $360 billion company at the start of 2023, but thanks to a whopping 745% gain in its stock price, the company is now worth over $3 trillion. It's experiencing a surge in demand for its data center chips, which are the most powerful in the industry for processing artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.In June, Nvidia stock was trading at over $1,200 per share, which made it somewhat inaccessible to smaller investors, so management executed a 10-for-1 stock split effective June 10. The split increased the number of shares in circulation tenfold and organically shrank the price per share by 90%.It hasn't changed the underlying value of the company, but investors can now buy one share of Nvidia for just $123 (as of this writing).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
22:35
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22:35
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
18:03
|Zuversicht in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
18:03
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
18:03
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite legt zu (finanzen.at)