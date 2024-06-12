|
12.06.2024 11:22:00
Forget the Stock Split: 3 Better Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock Right Now
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has more than tripled over the past year alone, to trade at just over $1,208 as of the market close on Friday, June 7. That price made it somewhat inaccessible to smaller investors, because buying one full share might have taken up a disproportionate amount of their portfolio.To solve that problem, Nvidia executed a 10-for-1 stock split (effective on June 10), which increased the number of shares in circulation tenfold, in order to organically reduce the price per share by 90%. As a result, investors can now buy one share in Nvidia for just $120 or so.Some Wall Street analysts think the stock split will send Nvidia shares higher in the short term because it attracts a broader investor base, but it's important to remember that it hasn't changed the fundamental value of the company. Here are three better reasons to buy Nvidia stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
