|
26.09.2022 16:07:00
Forget the Stock Split: 3 Reasons to Buy Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) shareholders might have noticed some odd movements in their portfolios lately. The shares underwent a 3-for-1 split in mid-September, which pushed the per-share value down and lifted every owner's individual share count.A split has no economic impact on the value of a business, even though stocks often rise in the wake of a split announcement. Thankfully, there are more enduring reasons to consider an investment in this cybersecurity specialist.Let's look at three of the biggest.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
