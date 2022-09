Forget the Stock Split: 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now and Never Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock splits have been in vogue over the past couple of years, fueled by a bull run that drove up the prices of some of the world's most recognizable companies. One such household name is tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Earlier this year, the parent of the even more ubiquitously known Google announced a 20-for-1 stock split that caused many investors to give the company a fresh look.Yet to define Alphabet by its stock split would be to miss out on a laundry list of products and services -- each of which is part of a growing web of interconnected pieces that comprise an even greater whole. Peeling back the layers of Alphabet's business reveals a host of reasons investors should buy its stock now and never sell.Continue reading