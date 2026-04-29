Paid Aktie
WKN: A0BL4Z / ISIN: US69561N2045
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29.04.2026 18:00:00
Forget This Struggling Audio Stock: This 6.1%‑Yielding Dividend Stock Is the Safer Way to Get Paid.
When Warren Buffett, the former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, buys a stock, it warrants an extra look, just because of his tremendously successful track record.In late 2023, Buffett (through Berkshire) bought shares of satellite radio company Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI), and the stock immediately got the Buffett bounce. But since then, the stock has struggled, down about 46% from late 2023 when it traded at $48 per share. It is up a robust 35% year to date in 2026 to $27 per share, but it is still down big from when Buffett bought it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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