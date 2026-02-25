Time Aktie
Forget Tilray: This Steady Income Stock Beats Wild Cannabis Swings Every Time
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), like many other cannabis stocks, has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride the past few years, though for the most part, that ride has been downward. The stock soared by more than 10 times in the months after its 2018 IPO. But then, the optimism faded. Over the past five years, Tilray's share price has collapsed by 97%.Instead of being frustrated with those types of returns, or fervently hoping that investing in a beaten-down cannabis stock will pay off years from now, allow me to suggest investing your money instead in a dependable dividend stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
