Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 15:20:00

Forget Tilray: This Steady Income Stock Beats Wild Cannabis Swings Every Time

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), like many other cannabis stocks, has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride the past few years, though for the most part, that ride has been downward. The stock soared by more than 10 times in the months after its 2018 IPO. But then, the optimism faded. Over the past five years, Tilray's share price has collapsed by 97%.Instead of being frustrated with those types of returns, or fervently hoping that investing in a beaten-down cannabis stock will pay off years from now, allow me to suggest investing your money instead in a dependable dividend stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten