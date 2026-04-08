The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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08.04.2026 23:27:00
Forget Timing the Market: Just Buy These Dividend Stocks and Hold Forever
Timing the market is difficult even for professionals. Even investing legend Warren Buffett often admits that he has no idea what the market will do this week or next year. And unexpected volatility can make or break a short-term trader. Timing the market sounds great until you miss a few of the best days and watch your returns get cut in half.There's a less stressful path. Buy dividend stocks you trust, hold them tight, and let compounding do the work over many years. The three companies discussed here have rewarded patient shareholders for ages. They're hiding in plain sight, too.Let's start with a company you probably use every day without knowing it, with business assets scattered all around your neighborhood. American Tower (NYSE: AMT) owns the enormous metal structures (and easy-to-miss small cells) your phone relies on for call, text, and internet connections.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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