The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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06.06.2026 13:30:00
Forget Timing the Market: Just Buy These Dividend Stocks and Hold Forever
There are certain kinds of investors who drive themselves bonkers trying to figure out exactly the right moment to buy. I know: I'm that way. You can watch the charts, wait for a dip, panic when it dips too far, and end up holding cash through years of compounding that you will never get back.The honest answer to the question of "When should I buy?" is usually simpler than anyone wants it to be: When you find a great business at a reasonable price, you buy it, and then you hold it long enough for the dividend to do the work.The following two companies are not flashy. One makes spices; the other makes cleaning products. But behind those ordinary descriptions are businesses with dividend growth streaks of more than four decades. Their brands sit in virtually every American kitchen and pantry, and their stock prices have been knocked down to levels not seen in years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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