WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081

07.01.2026 03:04:00

Forget Vertiv Stock and Look at This AI Stock Instead

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) is one of the top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks thanks to investor enthusiasm regarding its liquid cooling solutions, which are critical for data centers. The stock has outpaced the S&P 500 for quite some time. Shares are up by 39% over the past year and have soared by more than 550% over the past five years.Vertiv is still delivering solid numbers and is still a solid growth stock, but the stock has already had a good run. Some smaller AI-focused stocks have the potential to generate higher returns. AI-focused data center operator Iren (NASDAQ: IREN), for instance, has seen its stock price more than quadruple in the past year but still has a smaller market cap than Vertiv. Iren also has tremendous revenue growth potential that can turn it into an AI giant.
Ai Holdings Corp 2 845,00 -0,70% Ai Holdings Corp
Vertiv Holdings 145,54 3,12% Vertiv Holdings

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
