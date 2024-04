Forget Viking Therapeutics. Here's 1 Weight-Loss Stock to Keep Your Eyes on Instead.

One of the hottest themes in the pharmaceutical industry right now is weight loss. Medications specifically approved for weight loss, such as Wegovy and Zepbound, are taking the industry by storm.In addition, Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Mounjaro -- though not specifically approved for obesity care by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- are used to treat diabetes. However, losing weight is often a by-product of taking these drugs.And yet, just two companies, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, develop these drugs. Behemoths such as Pfizer have attempted to enter the weight loss market, but have experienced setbacks trying to penetrate the existing competition.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel