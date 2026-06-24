Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.06.2026 13:06:00
Forget Wall Street Analysts: History Says SpaceX Will Reach This Price Target Within the Next Year
On June 12, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX)(NASDAQ: SPCX) entered the record books as the largest initial public offering (IPO) in Wall Street's storied history. It nearly tripled the capital raise of the previous recordholder, Saudi Aramco, and made a brief run after its debut to a nearly $3 trillion market cap.Given that SpaceX combines two of the largest addressable opportunities, artificial intelligence (AI) and the space economy, retail investor demand for shares has been otherworldly. Additionally, CEO Musk has a track record of delivering outsize returns with his other trillion-dollar company, Tesla.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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