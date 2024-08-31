|
31.08.2024 15:30:00
Forget Walmart and Target, Buy This Underrated Retail Stock Instead
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) are two of the top retailers in the country, and they can make for great investments in the long run as the economy grows. But Walmart is trading at a 52-week high, and its valuation is expensive. Target, meanwhile, is largely a discretionary play, and while it's coming off a decent quarter, it's expecting minimal growth this year.With both of these stocks, you're taking on some risk, ultimately tying back to their respective growth rates. Walmart's valuation may unravel if its growth rate doesn't remain high, and Target may not be the bargain buy it appears to be without better sales numbers.Rather than taking a chance on those two stocks, there's a potentially better option for you to consider, and that's TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|16.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15.08.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|70,37
|0,50%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|5 540,00
|0,91%
