Forget Walmart and Target, Buy This Underrated Retail Stock Instead

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) are two of the top retailers in the country, and they can make for great investments in the long run as the economy grows. But Walmart is trading at a 52-week high, and its valuation is expensive. Target, meanwhile, is largely a discretionary play, and while it's coming off a decent quarter, it's expecting minimal growth this year.With both of these stocks, you're taking on some risk, ultimately tying back to their respective growth rates. Walmart's valuation may unravel if its growth rate doesn't remain high, and Target may not be the bargain buy it appears to be without better sales numbers.Rather than taking a chance on those two stocks, there's a potentially better option for you to consider, and that's TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

16.08.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
16.08.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15.08.24 Walmart Kaufen DZ BANK
15.08.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
15.08.24 Walmart Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Walmart 70,37 0,50% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 5 540,00 0,91% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

ATX geht höher in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich mit Mini-Plus -- US-Börsen in der Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Auch beim DAX ging es etwas nach oben. An der Wall Street wird heute feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. In Fernost zeigten sich die Märkte am Montag uneins.

