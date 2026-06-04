Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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04.06.2026 09:00:00
Forget Weight Loss Drugs: Here Is Another Reason to Buy Eli Lilly Stock
Should you buy Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock? The bulls will argue that the company is dominating the chronic weight management niche of the pharmaceutical industry, which is projected to continue growing rapidly. The bears will point out that this market might not expand as much as some believe, and that, at any rate, plenty more anti-obesity options will earn approval in the next few years and disrupt Eli Lilly's pricing power. In other words, a lot of the conversation revolves around Eli Lilly's work in weight loss, and with good reason. However, there are other important things to consider before deciding whether to pull the trigger. Notably, Eli Lilly has been expanding and diversifying its pipeline in recent years in ways that could pay rich dividends down the road. Here's what investors should know. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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