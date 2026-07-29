Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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29.07.2026 14:06:00
Forget Weight Loss Drugs: Here's Another Reason to Buy Eli Lilly Stock
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) brought in $19.8 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2026, and most of it can be traced back to the medicines everyone has heard of by now: tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for obesity. Its weight loss medicines, and the ones behind them in the pipeline, will likely carry the top line for years, though leadership in that market is never guaranteed.But that didn't stop it from taking steps to expand its pipeline into other areas. On July 16, Lilly agreed to buy AtaiBeckley (NASDAQ: ATAI) for $2.8 billion, plus up to $1 billion more in potential milestone payments. This and other recent acquisitions are another reason to buy the stock, so let's examine it in more detail.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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