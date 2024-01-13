|
13.01.2024 14:20:00
Forget XRP: This Crypto Could Be Unstoppable in 2024
At the end of December, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) flipped XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) to become the fifth-most valuable cryptocurrency. This capped off an impressive run for Solana in 2023. At one point, Solana was up more than 1,000% for the year.All this has me thinking it's finally time to forget about XRP. The former crypto market darling is still bogged down in litigation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Until that regulatory matter is cleared up, XRP shows no signs of breaking through the $1 price level. Contrast that to Solana, which now seems to have a very bright future ahead of it. Let's take a closer look.The primary investment thesis for Solana is that it is the new Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Since 2020, crypto investors have been touting Solana as a potential "Ethereum killer," and that scenario now seems to be finally playing out. While there are plenty of other Layer 1 blockchain challengers out there, Solana seems to be the one with the best chance of displacing Ethereum.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
