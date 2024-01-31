|
Forget XRP, This Cryptocurrency Is Poised for an Incredible Run
Just a few years ago, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) was a crypto market darling. Investors thought it was going to skyrocket in value, and it became one of the top cryptocurrencies by overall market cap. Today, however, XRP is trading for under $1 and is still mired in an ongoing lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).So maybe it's time to forget about XRP and find a new cryptocurrency capable of soaring in value. That cryptocurrency could be Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). After an epic rally at year-end, it passed XRP's market cap in December and is now poised for an incredible run.The case for investing in Solana can be distilled down to a single thesis: Solana is the next Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). When Solana publicly launched as a smart contract blockchain platform in March 2020, it was immediately touted as a potential "Ethereum killer" due to its super-fast speeds and super-low transaction costs. That made Solana valuable for a wide range of uses, from blockchain gaming to decentralized finance (DeFi). In fact, at one time, people referred to Solana as a "decentralized Nasdaq."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
