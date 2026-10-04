BB Liquidatin a Aktie

BB Liquidatin a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088

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04.10.2026 15:15:01

Forget Zepbound: Eli Lilly's Next Weight-Loss Drug Could Be Its Biggest Blockbuster Yet

Healthcare stocks have lagged broader equities over the past few years, but the company that is now the largest in that sector, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), has delivered outstanding returns. One of the most important reasons for the drugmaker's run is that it has emerged as the leader in the anti-obesity market. Eli Lilly's Zepbound is currently the best-selling medicine in this niche, and it is posting outstanding sales growth. However, Eli Lilly has several pipeline candidates, and one of them could be even better than Zepbound.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Zepbound was a breakthrough. It became the first medicine to mimic the GLP-1 and GIP gut hormones and be approved for weight loss. Its main competitor, Wegovy, only mimics GLP-1. The dual hormonal pathway approach has proved highly effective. Zepbound has produced greater weight loss than Wegovy in head-to-head trials.

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