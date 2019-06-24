"Forging a new energy future" - iCEP Presents AOGC

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruptive forces and the rapid changes in technology breakthroughs are driving fundamental structural changes within the global energy industry. How does the oil and gas business prepare for what will be a new energy future?

Organized by International Conference & Exhibition Professionals (iCEP), the 20th Asia Oil and Gas Conference (AOGC) which commences on June 24th at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre will address this very issue by featuring a number of topics which will help companies reassess their own strategies for the challenging years ahead.

The theme of AOGC 2019 is "Forging A New Energy Future" and "the subjects for discussion will be significantly different this year compared to previous events. Reflecting current industry concerns, the conference will direct its attention to the shift in the global energy landscape, especially the increase in cleaner sources of energy including renewable energy sources, said the AOGC 2019 Conference Chairman Mohd Yusri Mohamed Yusof, who is also the Vice President of Refining & Trading, PETRONAS.

"There will also be a focus on the use of technology and how the industry can be decarbonised together with maximising the value of oil and gas output. With high level discussions between the speakers, industry leaders and policymakers and an abundance of networking opportunities at the exhibition and social events, AOGC 2019 promises to be one event that you will not want to miss," added Mohd Yusri.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be accompanied at the opening of AOGC by Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, President & Group Chief Executive Officer, PETRONAS.

Dato' Seri Mohamed Azmin Bin Ali, Minister of Economic Affairs of Malaysia, will also be giving a special address at the AOGC 2019.

"For the past 19 editions, AOGC has been an effective avenue to facilitate valuable information exchanges and high-level business networking platforms for industry professionals. This year's AOGC will deliver even more quality networking opportunities through our signature social events such as the Network Reception, the PETRONAS Welcome Reception and the AOGC golf event. On the exhibition front we now have more than 80 companies from around the world participating and AOGC hopes to get brilliant minds together to generate conversations to spur innovation that will last into the future," Mohd Yusri said.

