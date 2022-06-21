|
21.06.2022 09:00:03
Form 8.3 - 4 Ventures Limited - Form 8.3
|
Eve Sleep plc (EVE)
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
4 Ventures Limited form - Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the Code)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee options)
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panels Market Surveillance Unit.
The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
|ISIN:
|GB00BYWMFT51
|Category Code:
|RET - Eve Sleep plc
|TIDM:
|EVE
|LEI Code:
|2138007BAC29AUXWQE6
|Sequence No.:
|169549
|EQS News ID:
|1379759
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag nach oben. Der DAX zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Gewinnen. Grüne Vorzeichen werden von den Börsen aus Asien gemeldet.