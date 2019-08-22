The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH)

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AbbVie plc



22-Aug-2019 / 15:15 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Vanguard Group, Inc. Company dealt in AbbVie plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 21 August 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short Numbers (%) Numbers (%) (1) Relevant securities 122,434,420 8.28% 16,454 0.00% (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 122,434,420 8.28% 16,454 0.00% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Numbers (%) Numbers (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total Ap20 1. Dealings (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Sale 4,411 66.41 USD Purchase 36,084 66.41 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) Not Applicable (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5) Not Applicable (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) Not Applicable (e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) Not Applicable Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO Date of disclosure 22 August 2019 Contact name Shawn Acker Telephone number 001-610-669-8989 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

