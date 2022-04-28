|
28.04.2022 15:30:25
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Hibernian REIT plc
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH)
Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Ap20
1. Dealings (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercising
(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
|Category Code:
|RET - Hibernian REIT plc
|TIDM:
|IRSH
|LEI Code:
|5493002789CX3L0CJP65
|Sequence No.:
|158405
|EQS News ID:
|1338803
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
