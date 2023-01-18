The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH)

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc



18-Jan-2023 / 13:44 GMT/BST

FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: The Vanguard Group, Inc. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Horizon Therapeutics plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 16 January 2023 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state N/A N/A 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) (Note 2) Class of relevant security: (Note 3) $0.0001 ordinary shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 21,229,099 9.37% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: 21,229,099 9.37% All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8. 3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4) Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a) Purchases and sales Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit (Note 5) $0.0001 ordinary shares Sale 377 113.24 USD $0.0001 ordinary shares Purchase 3,658 113.24 USD (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities (Note 6) Price per unit (Note 5) Not Applicable (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates (Note 6) Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit Not Applicable (ii) Exercise Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) Not Applicable (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) (Note 3) Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) Not Applicable 4. 