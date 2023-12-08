Form 8 - Molten Ventures Plc: FEE-Form 8 (OPD)*

|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
8 December 2023
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
(the "Company" or "Molten")
Registered number: 09799594
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
FORM 8 (OPD)
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates
(1) Esprit Investments (2)(B) LP holds 2,000,000 Forward Partners Shares. Esprit Capital Partners LLP, a wholly owned subsidiary undertaking of Molten Ventures plc, is the alternative investment fund manager of Molten Ventures plc and Esprit Investments (2)(B) LP and controls the voting rights of the Forward Partners Shares held by Esprit Investments (2)(B) LP. Molten Ventures plc holds a 77.9 per cent. direct limited partnership interest in Esprit Investments (2)(B) LP and, accordingly, is beneficially interested in 1,558,000 Forward Partners Shares held by Esprit Investments (2)(B) LP. Molten Ventures Holdings Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Molten Ventures plc, holds a 50 per cent. limited partnership interest in Molten Ventures FoF I LP. Molten Ventures FoF I LP holds a 22.1 per cent. limited partnership interest in Esprit Investments (2)(B) LP. Accordingly, Molten Ventures Holdings Ltd is beneficially interested in 221,000 Forward Partners Shares held by Esprit Investments (2)(B) LP.
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities
3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|FEE - Offeree: Forward Partners Group plc
|TIDM:
|GROW; GRW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|290939
|EQS News ID:
|1793241
|
