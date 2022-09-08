|
08.09.2022 13:11:56
Form 8 (OPD) - AVEVA Group plc
|
AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
FORM 8 (OPD)
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the Code)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities
3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
|ISIN:
|GB00BBG9VN75
|Category Code:
|FEE - AVEVA Group plc
|TIDM:
|AVV
|LEI Code:
|213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|186916
|EQS News ID:
|1438585
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AVEVA Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
08.09.22
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AVEVA Group plc (EQS Group)
|
08.09.22
|Form 8 (OPD) - Schneider Electric SE (EQS Group)
|
08.09.22
|Form 8 (OPD) - AVEVA Group plc (EQS Group)
|
08.09.22
|Block Listing Six Monthly Return (EQS Group)
|
07.09.22
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AVEVA Group plc (EQS Group)
|
02.09.22
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AVEVA Group plc (EQS Group)
|
01.09.22
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
01.09.22
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AVEVA Group plc (EQS Group)
Analysen zu AVEVA Group PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AVEVA Group PLC
|33,00
|0,00%