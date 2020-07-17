Former 20th Century Fox Supply Chain Executive, Doug Grossman, Joins Algo as SVP Strategic Development

TROY, Mich., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algo announces Doug Grossman as Senior Vice President Strategic Development.

With over three decades of experience in financial consulting and supply chain management, Doug Grossman has spearheaded growth, process management, and cost optimization for Fortune 100 organizations, including over 20 years with 20th Century Fox as SVP Supply Chain and Operations and 5 years overseeing sales planning at Disney.

"I discovered Algo's world-class team while I was at 20th Century Fox," said Doug Grossman. "The depth of supply chain operations knowledge and invaluable insights generated using Algo's software drove capital efficiencies throughout our value chain, impacting everything from production and demand planning to replenishment and retail space planning. I'm so excited to join the Algo team and leverage my experience to help other supply chain executives realize the value of Algo's exceptional advanced analytics and decision intelligence solutions."

In his new role at Algo, Doug Grossman will leverage past success helping retailers and suppliers make their supply chains more efficient and profitable using advanced business intelligence.

"Doug's formidable skill set dovetails perfectly with the way we operate at the intersection of business operations and cutting-edge technology," said Jordan Groves, Chief Sales Officer at Algo. "His mastery of S&OP matters both big and small will help us maximize value for our customers."

The addition of Doug Grossman to the Algo team is indicative of the organization's rapid growth. Algo recently received $15 million in private equity growth funding and is developing the next major release of its software platform.

"Doug's ability to see deeply into an organization's supply chain operations to help pinpoint strengths and pain points will prove invaluable," said Amjad Hussain, CEO, Algo. "His proven track record of success will undoubtedly lead our efforts in the right direction and we are thrilled to welcome Doug to the Algo Team."

About Algo

Algo is humanizing the way AI turns insights into opportunity across the supply chain. Their solutions reimagine the potential of sales and operations planning with automated, data-driven workflows and deep analysis. With a stronger foundation, retailers, distributors and manufacturers are freed to confront their toughest challenges with creativity and confidence. Algo's uncommon approach is rooted in the belief that AI doesn't just provide answers, it reshapes the human experience with data. To learn how they're changing the game, visit www.algo.com .

