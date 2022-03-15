Former Auto-Tune CMO, joins OmniSpeech as CEO.

OmniSpeech sees strong momentum with adoption of voice technology across enterprise and consumer technology sectors.

COLLEGE PARK, Md., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSpeech, the AI noise suppression and noise-canceling software company on a mission to enhance voice communication and experiences across devices, announced today David Przygoda will be joining the company as their new CEO.

Founded by world-renowned electrical engineer, Dr. Carol Espy-Wilson, and based on decades of research into the physiology of human speech, OmniSpeech takes a novel approach to the challenge of ensuring clear voice communication in noisy environments.

OmniSpeech's groundbreaking speech extraction technology, OmniClear, features advanced noise reduction and speech intelligibility for voice experience using deep learning software.

Dr. Carol Espy-Wilson, Founder and CTO of OmniSpeech, said, "We couldn't be happier to bring Mr. Przygoda onboard as our new CEO. As we set out on this mission to drastically improve the clarity and quality of voice communications across consumer and enterprise applications, I'm excited to partner with an experienced voice technology executive to quickly scale our technology and team to take advantage of this tremendous business opportunity."

OmniSpeech has seen a rapid increase in the demand for its voice technology applications, accelerated by remote work, home creators, and the integration of voice assistants into billions of IoT devices globally. OmniSpeech has current live integrations with Aeris Communications as well as an exciting roadmap of product integrations publicly launching this year. OmniSpeech is expected to raise a series A later this year.

Przygoda, who joined as CEO in early February, will be focused on leading the company through their series A, expanding the customer pipeline, and scaling the OmniSpeech team.

"I'm very excited to join OmniSpeech to work alongside Dr. Espy-Wilson on a mission to completely eliminate noise from voice experiences. OmniSpeech's stellar portfolio of technology has the potential to improve billions of devices and I look forward to collaborating with new and existing partners to execute on our shared vision and excitement for this space. I consider myself extremely lucky to be working with and learning alongside such a well-respected, innovative, and diverse founding team.", said Przygoda.

