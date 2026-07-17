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WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

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17.07.2026 16:05:00

Former Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett Just Said 3 Words That Could Add Some Serious Fuel to the AI Trade

Former Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett may no longer run the company he helped build into one of the world's largest conglomerates over more than six decades. But he will still occasionally appear on CNBC to discuss the market and Berkshire's business, which he remains involved in as executive chairman. Though he's now 95 years old, the market is always eager to hear any insights offered by the Oracle of Omaha, widely considered the greatest investor of all time.In his most recent interview on CNBC, Buffett said three words that could add some serious fuel to the artificial intelligence trade.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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