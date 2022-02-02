|
02.02.2022 17:05:50
Former city councilor announces run for attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Former Boston city councilor and unsuccessful mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell announced Wednesday that she is running for state attorney general.“I’ve dedicated my life to fighting for greater equity and opportunity,” Campbell said on Twitter. “Now I’m running for Attorney General to be an advocate for fundamental change and progress.”She joins labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan in the race for the Democratic nomination to replace Maura Healey, who has announced that she is running for governor. Quentin Palfrey, the party’s 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor, has also opened a campaign account. Campbell, 39, is from the city’s Mattapan neighborhood who graduated from the prestigious Boston Latin School before going on to Princeton University and UCLA Law School. She also served in the administration of former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick.She was also the first Black woman elected Boston City Council president.During her run for mayor, she spoke openly about her father and brothers’ involvement in the criminal justice system, including a twin brother who died in state custody.這篇文章 Former city councilor announces run for attorney general 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
