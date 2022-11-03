Former CMMI Senior Advisor Brad Diephuis, M.D., Joins Thyme Care as Chief Business Officer

Dr. Diephuis joins executive team to help guide growth strategy and business direction as Thyme Care paves the way for value-based oncology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyme Care , an oncology care management solution providing high-touch, tech-enabled cancer care navigation, today announced it has named Brad Diephuis, M.D., as Chief Business Officer. He previously served as Senior Advisor at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), where he helped lead the development of Medicare's vision for future total cost of care alternative payment models.

As Chief Business Officer, Dr. Diephuis will be focused on Thyme Care's go-to-market strategies, establishing partnerships and designing contracting models that align incentives for all stakeholders, including providers. He will be responsible for scaling Thyme Care's business across the United States and advancing the company's commitment to value-based oncology.

"Brad's unparalleled skill set and wealth of experience, both professional and personal, make him the ideal person to elevate the company's business strategy," said Robin Shah, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thyme Care. "As a practicing physician, engineer, entrepreneur, and policymaker, he is uniquely equipped to help the company in its mission to transform the value-based oncology landscape. And as a cancer survivor, he knows firsthand the myriad challenges that follow a diagnosis."

Before CMMI, Dr. Diephuis — who continues to work part-time as a practicing primary care physician at Atrius Health in the Boston area — served as co-founder and CEO of Herald Health, a health IT startup acquired by Persistent Systems in 2018 that offers a customizable alerting platform for front-line hospital providers.

Dr. Diephuis received a BA/MS in electrical engineering and computer science from Harvard University, earned an MD/MBA degree from Harvard Medical School, and completed residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He is also a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed in 2007 with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. He remains in remission after undergoing two years of treatment.

Dr. Diephuis' work at CMMI, including on ACO REACH and the Medicare Shared Savings Program, will inform his role at Thyme Care. CMMI's newest models are complementary to Thyme Care's approach to cancer care, focusing on health equity, care delivery transformation, technology development, and value-based payment model design.

"I'm looking forward to joining Thyme Care at a time when the entire industry is rethinking what it means to deliver high-value care," said Dr. Diephuis. "Thyme Care is enabling true alignment between patients, providers, and health plans. This is the type of triple win we always hope for but rarely see in health care."

The news comes at a time of great momentum for Thyme Care, as the company recently announced its newest collaboration with AmeriHealth New Jersey and the addition of Bill Georges , a senior healthcare executive from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, as a Senior Growth Partner –– bringing two decades of payer experience across corporate venture, strategy, and value-based contract design.

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care is a value-based oncology management platform whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people diagnosed with cancer by providing personalized, clinically coordinated care. Thyme Care pairs human guidance with software and analytics to quickly connect members to the right care and provide ongoing support through targeted, evidence-based interventions. Founded by oncology industry veterans and clinicians, the company's approach prioritizes deep provider relationships and integrates with a health plan's existing infrastructure, coordinating value-driven care that leads to better outcomes, lower costs, and an improved member experience. Backed with venture funding from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), AlleyCorp, Frist Cressey Ventures, Casdin Capital, and Bessemer, Thyme Care partners with health insurance plans and providers to extend the reach of high-quality cancer care through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. To learn more about how Thyme Care is unlocking high-value care in oncology, visit www.thymecare.com.

