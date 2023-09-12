FORMER CTO OF AOL REVEALS HIDDEN CONSEQUENCES OF TECHNOLOGY AND HOW WE CAN RECLAIM OUR FUTURE IN NEW BOOK

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book released today by Amplify Publishing sounds the alarm on the powerful forces behind modern technology. From high-level executive and strategic adviser for former tech giants such as Sun Microsystems, AOL Time Warner, and Xerox, William Raduchel comes The New Technology State: How Our Digital Dreams Became Societal Nightmares—And What We Can Do About It (Amplify Publishing; September 12.) Reviews call the book a "valuable" and "informed" book that will be "read in economics and government classes for many years to come."

After over half a century of working on the forefront of the technological revolution, Raduchel has a unique understanding of how technology has promoted unhealthy societal changes. In his first book, Raduchel argues we are living in a "New Technology State"—an economic and political ecosystem where the divide between the global elite and the middle class has widened, leaving society unprotected from unwanted surveillance, oppressive algorithms, and dangerous extremism.

The New Technology State came out of a series of conversations between Raduchel and British Army officer-turned-MP Tom Tugendhat. As experts, Raduchel and Tugendhat were able to discuss candidly how the wealthy and powerful have harnessed the incredible technological advances of the past fifty years to gain unprecedented and—at times—immoral advantages. The book distills these discussions into a road map for how society can reclaim control of its future.

Raduchel was inspired by the work of John Kenneth Galbraith, a colleague at Harvard and the author of The New Industrial State , which issued a grim prophecy: that the global elite would harness the computing revolution to accumulate even more wealth and power. As seen in The New Technology State, that problem is only intensifying.

Kirkus Reviews calls The New Technology State, "a valuable contribution to an important debate about the consequences of technological progress." For 50 years, William Raduchel has been at the forefront of the technological revolution in media, education, and corporate governance—including recognition at Sun as CIO of the Year and the top CFO in the computer industry and at AOL as CTO of the year. He holds more than fifty issued patents and a PhD in econometrics from Harvard. Learn more at his website: www.newtechnologystate.com .

