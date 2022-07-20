Former Darden Restaurants President and Gerber Baby Food CMO Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce John Fadool as its newest Partner and Coach.

Fadool has extensive and diverse leadership experience across multiple industries, functions, and geographies, having a 35-year career with three best-in-class companies – Darden Restaurants, Novartis Consumer Health, and Procter & Gamble. He has a proven track record of growing revenue and profit in a variety of situations, in businesses ranging from $10M to $2B in revenue.

Fadool most recently served as President of Bahama Breeze, a Darden Restaurants chain with $250 million in annual sales and more than 5,000 employees. In this role he led his team to deliver the highest profit in the brand's history, growing same-restaurant sales by 5 percent and improving restaurant level EBITDA by 700 basis points, while simultaneously enhancing guest satisfaction and laying the foundation for accelerated growth.

At Novartis Consumer Health, Fadool was Chief Marketing Officer for Gerber Baby Food where he led all aspects of marketing for the $1 billion business. There he repositioned the organic baby food line, building sales by 40 percent and more than tripling profit. As Global Marketing Chief for Novartis' Ciba Vision Eye Care Company, Fadool led a worldwide staff that handled a $1 billion portfolio of four brands. There he created a new global positioning for the DAILIES brand based on eye care professional insight which grew sales by $40 million.

Fadool began his career at Procter & Gamble as an engineer in manufacturing before moving to marketing in roles in the U.S. and Latin America. He ultimately led the marketing efforts for the Latin American Feminine Care Business, where he launched a value feminine protection brand, Naturella, that expanded globally and grew to $400 million in revenue. In the U.S., Fadool revived the Luvs Diaper brand through sharper positioning, targeted innovation, reduced promotional spending, and award-winning advertising, resulting in sales growth of $120 million (+30%) and a 10-percentage point increase in profitability.

"John has been very successful running a variety of businesses throughout his career, leading companies in industries ranging from manufacturing to food and beverage," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "Leveraging his broad experience and ability to consistently achieve outstanding results, John will be able to guide CEOs and executives on the right path to making BIG happen."

"I am thrilled to join the CEO Coaching International team," Fadool said. "Mark Moses has assembled an accomplished group of seasoned business leaders and elite strategic partners, which, when combined with the proven methodology and tools of the Make BIG Happen System, help our clients achieve extraordinary business growth. I am excited to be part of this amazing organization and to leverage my 35 years of leadership experience to give back and help other businesses succeed."

Fadool received an MBA from the Wharton School and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He currently serves as a strategic advisor to H Venture Partners, an early-stage fund that invests in female-founded, purpose-driven consumer brands, and serves as a board member to their largest investment, Cerebelly, a science-based baby food developed by a practicing neurosurgeon to support early brain development.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with John Fadool or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: CEOCoachingInternational.com/Coach/John-Fadool/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

