14.03.2022 16:03:36
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Joins Metaverse Company Genies: How The Move Is Boosting Disney NFT Acquisition Rumors
The former leader of one of the most well-known companies has joined the board of directors of a metaverse company.What Happened: Former Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Iger is joining the board of directors of Genies Inc, a company he also invested in.“I was particularly interested in companies that were using technology for disruptive purposes and, where possible, the intersection between technology and creativity,” Iger told The Wall Street Journal.Genies has partnerships with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) and has onboarded musicians including Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Cardi B to the platform.Iger was said to be attracted to Genies because of the ability for users to create and sell their own virtual goods.“Imagine, you know, letting someone buy a Mickey Mouse avatar and customizing it in a way that not only would we never allow it before, but it was kind of hard to do in the physical world.”About Genies: Operating with a motto of creating “the fantasy version of you,” Genies offers customizable avatars for its users. In January, the company expanded its mission to “empower humans to ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
