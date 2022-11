Former Domino's Pizza CEO Joins Forces With Restaurant Brands. Is the Stock Set to Skyrocket?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you invested in Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) stock five years ago -- parent company of Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Tim Hortons, and Firehouse Subs -- then you are down 2% on your investment. If you reinvested the dividends along the way, you're doing somewhat better but still trailing the 67% gain of the S&P 500.Restaurant Brands aims to do something about its stock price -- it has hired Patrick Doyle as executive chairman. Doyle is a legend for restaurant investors because he helmed the ship at Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) as it sailed to a greater than 2,200% gain in just eight years.Here's what Restaurant Brands investors need to know.